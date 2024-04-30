Unisys (UIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Unisys has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.31. Unisys had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 577.16%. The business had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Unisys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Unisys Price Performance

Shares of UIS stock remained flat at $5.43 on Tuesday. 209,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,142. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. Unisys has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

