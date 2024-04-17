Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,645 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

