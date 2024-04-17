Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $277.92 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $221.31 and a 52-week high of $288.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.57.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.