Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 261 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.6 %

CHD opened at $103.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.31. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,526,011.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

