First Ascent Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,116,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,661,000 after buying an additional 202,450 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,885,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,716,000 after buying an additional 343,952 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,329,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,529,000 after buying an additional 52,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,802,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 617,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,752,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 85,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,513. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.80.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

