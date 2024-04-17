Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires Shares of 2,650 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,370,000 after buying an additional 787,608 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.28.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

