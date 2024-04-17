Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$114.30 million for the quarter.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Are We in a Bull Market? 4 Factors that Determine a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.