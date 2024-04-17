DEI Price Reaches $0.0166 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. In the last week, DEI has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $123.84 million and approximately $16.86 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00128098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009752 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

