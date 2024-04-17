DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Declares GBX 1.10 Dividend

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DFS Furniture Stock Down 0.5 %

DFS Furniture stock opened at GBX 112.44 ($1.40) on Wednesday. DFS Furniture has a 1-year low of GBX 95.90 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.80 ($1.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £263.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,412.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 180 ($2.24) to GBX 120 ($1.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

