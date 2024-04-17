Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) Declares GBX 1.67 Dividend

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Kier Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON KIE opened at GBX 127.21 ($1.58) on Wednesday. Kier Group has a 12 month low of GBX 70.60 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 147.40 ($1.83). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 132.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.29. The company has a market cap of £567.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,393.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.61) price target on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
About Kier Group
Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.
Featured Articles
