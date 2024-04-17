DGS Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,829,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,518,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

