DGS Capital Management LLC Has $259,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after purchasing an additional 515,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 364,461 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $114.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.84. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.