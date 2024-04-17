Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 18,535 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,535 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

