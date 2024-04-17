Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.64 and last traded at $45.59. Approximately 5,617,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 8,513,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.33.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMF. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,855,000 after buying an additional 125,163 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

