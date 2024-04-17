essensys (LON:ESYS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.00

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22), with a volume of 8674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

essensys Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.64 million, a PE ratio of -76.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 2.22.

essensys Company Profile

essensys plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace segment of the commercial real estate industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company offers essensys platform, a software that automates and simplifies the management of occupiers, spaces, and services; essensys Cloud, a smart building connectivity delivered across secure and private network; and Operate, a contract management, billing, and invoicing software.

