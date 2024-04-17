Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Lessened by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 3.1% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.34. 176,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.55 and a 200 day moving average of $120.64. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.43 and a 1-year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

