First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2042 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

First National Financial Stock Performance

FN stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,361. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.86 and a 52 week high of C$41.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.87. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.50. First National Financial had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of C$199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.8981289 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.83.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

