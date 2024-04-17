First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2042 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
First National Financial Stock Performance
FN stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,361. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.86 and a 52 week high of C$41.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.87. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10.
First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.50. First National Financial had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of C$199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.8981289 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First National Financial
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.