Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Down 7.1% in March

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393,739 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. 473,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

