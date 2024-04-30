Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 237.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 154,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 102,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 44,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.