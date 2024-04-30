American Well (AMWL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. American Well has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 260.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Well to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Well Stock Up 12.6 %

AMWL opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. American Well has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 319,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $347,943.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,845,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,211.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 251,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $273,942.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,535,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,842.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 319,214 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $347,943.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,845,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,211.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,169,038 shares of company stock worth $1,267,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Well from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

Featured Stories

