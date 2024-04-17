Grin (GRIN) Trading 26.2% Lower Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $155,668.13 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,205.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.56 or 0.00745952 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00127152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00041417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00196984 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00038366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00105090 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

