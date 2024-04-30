Mather Group LLC. Acquires 8,267 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 549.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HYD opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1942 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

