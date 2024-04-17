Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Short Interest Up 5.9% in March

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HHH

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of HHH traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.73. 628,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,973. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $59.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.03.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $335.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.32 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 53.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

In related news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $140,501.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.6% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.