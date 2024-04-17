Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Up 9.1% in March

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 992,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 909,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 514,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,190,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,383,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. 351,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.72 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

