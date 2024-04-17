Imprint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,392 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $858,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,321,088.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $858,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,321,088.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,890 shares of company stock worth $32,772,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.20.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $130.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

