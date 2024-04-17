SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,556 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after buying an additional 25,839,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after buying an additional 6,243,626 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after buying an additional 3,465,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

