iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Lifted by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $13,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 69,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4,730.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,157,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

HDV stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,044. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.38.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

