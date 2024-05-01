Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Short Interest Update

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MHUA opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $9.32.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

