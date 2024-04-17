iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 867,078 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 730,133 shares.The stock last traded at $44.07 and had previously closed at $44.04.
iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Energy ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.
iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Global Energy ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Lululemon’s P/E Is Back to 2017 Levels: Should You Buy the Dip?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Checking in with 5 Bitcoin Stocks Ahead of Bitcoin’s Halving
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Commercial Banks Could Be Back in Play, Led by Bank of America
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.