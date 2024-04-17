Imprint Wealth LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IBB opened at $126.97 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.63 and a 200 day moving average of $129.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

