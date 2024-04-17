Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.70 and last traded at $116.16. 86,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 368,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Trading Up 4.0 %

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.9022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.