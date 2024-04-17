JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan US Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Stock Performance

Shares of JUSC stock opened at GBX 395 ($4.92) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 399.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 375.98. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies has a 52 week low of GBX 317 ($3.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 412 ($5.13). The company has a market cap of £250.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2,185.44 and a beta of 1.15.

About JPMorgan US Smaller Companies

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

