KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,728 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 1.2% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.66. 12,384,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,267,336. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

