MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 42,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,418,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $199,877,000 after acquiring an additional 94,101 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,839 shares of company stock valued at $32,835,757. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

GOOG stock opened at $156.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.27 and a 1-year high of $161.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

