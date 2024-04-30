LGL Partners LLC Grows Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.52. 684,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.