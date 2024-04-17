Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.