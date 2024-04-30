Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 186.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TSHA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

NASDAQ:TSHA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. 306,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,770. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $456.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.29. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,355,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 430,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

