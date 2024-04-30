ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. 323,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.58.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 62.90%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

