Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.20. The stock had a trading volume of 253,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,937. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

