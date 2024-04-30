Intrust Bank NA Sells 5,805 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 88.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

PFE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.66. 4,742,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,542,797. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

