Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 153.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the third quarter worth $623,000.

Get Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PBE opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average is $61.73.

About Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.