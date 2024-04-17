Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.13) by $0.04, reports. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $137.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.13 million. Skillsoft updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Skillsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKIL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.81. 94,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,792. Skillsoft has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SKIL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skillsoft from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 40,859 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Skillsoft by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Skillsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,630,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 54,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 34.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 154,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 39,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

