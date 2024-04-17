Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading 2.8% Higher

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 989,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 14,236,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

Sunrun Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,261,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,261,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ferber bought 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 6.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

