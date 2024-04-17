Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,225 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,309,361,000 after acquiring an additional 452,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.88.

Boeing Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BA traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.55. 7,986,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,265,883. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.53 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

