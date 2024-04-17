Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN) Insider Purchases A$32,837.50 in Stock

Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN – Get Free Report) insider Darc Rasmussen purchased 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$32,837.50 ($21,185.48).

Darc Rasmussen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Urbanise.com alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Darc Rasmussen purchased 83,628 shares of Urbanise.com stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$29,687.94 ($19,153.51).

Urbanise.com Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.

Urbanise.com Company Profile

Urbanise.com Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud-based software platforms for the strata and facilities management industries in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South Africa, and rest of Africa. It engages in the development and commercialization of intellectual property associated software licensing and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urbanise.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbanise.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.