Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $113.81 and last traded at $113.95. Approximately 2,448,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,200,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.14. The company has a market cap of $208.91 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.