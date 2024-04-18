2,418 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $147.72. 326,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,151. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.65 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

