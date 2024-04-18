Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,665,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $129,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.37. 4,072,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,202,887. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $176.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

