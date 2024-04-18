Archer Investment Corp Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Tractor Supply by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $247.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $268.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.12.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

