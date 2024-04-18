Arista Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $504.75. 646,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,894,319. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $432.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $513.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.